Three Die Of Corona, 38 New Cases Confirmed In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2022 | 07:31 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Three more people died of Corona as the positivity ratio of the virus is dropping in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, confirmed Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Wednesday.

During the same period 38 persons have been infected while 37 were recovered from the disease in the province.

With 3 new deaths, the toll from the disease in the province has reached 6319 while the number of active cases has dropped to 592.

As many as 7035 tests were conducted in the province, out of which 38 proved positive for Coronavirus.

