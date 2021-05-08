Three die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Another three patients died of COVID-19 in the district, while 146 people tested positive during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Saturday that 572 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 2,071 while 16,694 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 334 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 234 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 93 at DHQ Hospital and 73 were admittedto General Hospital. He further said that 1,210 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.