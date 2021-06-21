UrduPoint.com
Three Die Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 09:33 PM

Another three patients died of COVID-19 while three people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Another three patients died of COVID-19 while three people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad.

A spokesperson for the Health department said on Monday that 574 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were reduced to 228 while 20,261 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 62 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 20 at DHQ Hospital and 4 were admitted to General Hospital. He further said that 118 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

