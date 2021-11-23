UrduPoint.com

Three Die Of Coronavirus In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 08:21 PM

Three die of coronavirus in KP

The coronavirus claimed three more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 76 new cases reported in various areas of the province during last 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :The coronavirus claimed three more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 76 new cases reported in various areas of the province during last 24 hours.

According to Health Department here on Wednesday, as many as 8194 tests were conducted in different areas of the province while the tally of recoveries in a single day is 241.

The total number of recoveries so far is 172,802 and the number of test conducted is 3,485,925 during the same period.

Among three deaths, two were reported from Peshawar Division and one in D.I.Khan Division, the report said.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Same From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dulsco launch unique Oil Re-Refinery Plant in UAE

Dulsco launch unique Oil Re-Refinery Plant in UAE

7 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed inaugurates 12th World Chambers ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed inaugurates 12th World Chambers Congress in Dubai

7 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed receives International Presid ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed receives International President of Bank of America

22 minutes ago
 Monitoring officer of ECP visits Sujawal, review d ..

Monitoring officer of ECP visits Sujawal, review door-to-door voters verificatio ..

39 seconds ago
 Begiristain the key to Guardiola's longevity at Ma ..

Begiristain the key to Guardiola's longevity at Man City

40 seconds ago
 Parliamentary Committee for improved compensation ..

Parliamentary Committee for improved compensation to rehabilitate people of Ex-F ..

43 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.