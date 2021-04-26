Three die of coronavirus in Sukkur division

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Three people, including a girl, contracted the Covid-19 virus and died at GIMS Khairpur and Civil Hospital Sukkur

According to health authorities on Monday, a 60 years old, resident of Sukkur, Abdul Majeed, son of Shamusuddin Abbasi, and a 20 year old girl, resident of Obauro, Maria, daugher of Abdul Rasheed Korai, died after contracting the Covid-19 virus in the isolation ward of Civil Hospital, Sukkur.

Respectively, Aamir Ali could not survive in the isolation ward of GIMS in Khairpur.

The administration said the Covid-19 cases were increasing during the third wave of the pandemic in Sukkur and Khairpur mostly because of violations of SOPs.