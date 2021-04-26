UrduPoint.com
Three Die Of Coronavirus In Sukkur Division

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 07:18 PM

Three die of coronavirus in Sukkur division

Three people, including a girl, contracted the Covid-19 virus and died at GIMS Khairpur and Civil Hospital Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Three people, including a girl, contracted the Covid-19 virus and died at GIMS Khairpur and Civil Hospital Sukkur.

According to health authorities on Monday, a 60 years old, resident of Sukkur, Abdul Majeed, son of Shamusuddin Abbasi, and a 20 year old girl, resident of Obauro, Maria, daugher of Abdul Rasheed Korai, died after contracting the Covid-19 virus in the isolation ward of Civil Hospital, Sukkur.

Respectively, Aamir Ali could not survive in the isolation ward of GIMS in Khairpur.

The administration said the Covid-19 cases were increasing during the third wave of the pandemic in Sukkur and Khairpur mostly because of violations of SOPs.

More Stories From Pakistan

