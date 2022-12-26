Three die of suffocation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Three young men (bakery workers) died of suffocation in their sleep, while another was found unconscious in a room in the limits of Batala Colony police station.

A spokesperson for Rescue 1122 said on Monday that victims -- Husnain Fazal 16, Mazhar Sarfraz 28, Nafees Munir 15 and Shabbir Munir 18-- residents of Jaranwala, were working in a local bakery and living in a rented room situated at Waris Pura Nasir Town. After finishing their work, they lighted fire in a clay oven (Angeethi) to heat up the room and took asleep without extinguishing the Angeethi.

The fire of clay oven reportedly consumed entire oxygen and caused suffocation which resulted out death of three youth including Mazhar Sarfraz, Nafees Munir and Shabbir Munir on the spot whereas Husnain Fazal became unconscious and was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital in a critical condition.

Police took the bodies into custody while further investigation was under way.