UrduPoint.com

Three Die Of Suffocation

Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2022 | 10:40 AM

Three die of suffocation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Three young men (bakery workers) died of suffocation in their sleep, while another was found unconscious in a room in the limits of Batala Colony police station.

A spokesperson for Rescue 1122 said on Monday that victims -- Husnain Fazal 16, Mazhar Sarfraz 28, Nafees Munir 15 and Shabbir Munir 18-- residents of Jaranwala, were working in a local bakery and living in a rented room situated at Waris Pura Nasir Town. After finishing their work, they lighted fire in a clay oven (Angeethi) to heat up the room and took asleep without extinguishing the Angeethi.

The fire of clay oven reportedly consumed entire oxygen and caused suffocation which resulted out death of three youth including Mazhar Sarfraz, Nafees Munir and Shabbir Munir on the spot whereas Husnain Fazal became unconscious and was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital in a critical condition.

Police took the bodies into custody while further investigation was under way.

Related Topics

Fire Police Station Died Young Nasir Jaranwala Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 December 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26th December 2022

1 hour ago

Sultan bin Ahmed AlQasimi crowns Yahya Nadi with ‘Sharjah Munshid 14’ title

9 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders 2022 issues report on its ..

Muslim Council of Elders 2022 issues report on its achievements in 2022

13 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with South Africa, offers ..

UAE expresses solidarity with South Africa, offers condolences over victims of f ..

13 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment organis ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment organises first meeting of Farmers’ ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.