Three die of suffocation in Quetta

At least three persons died and two other became unconscious due to gas suffocation at Killi Chaker near Brewery Road area of Quetta on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :At least three persons died and two other became unconscious due to gas suffocation at Killi Chaker near Brewery Road area of Quetta on Friday.

According to police sources, the victims forgot to switch off gas heater before going to sleep due to cold weather.

As the oxygen of a room of the house was consumed, three of them suffocated to death and two fell unconscious.

Police on information reached the site and the bodies and the injured shifted to civil hospital where the injured victims namely Qurban Ali and Dillawar treatments were started.

The bodies were identified as Mehrab, Rehmat Ullah and Muhammad Alam and deceased bodies have been handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.