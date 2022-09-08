UrduPoint.com

Three Die, One Injured In Separate Dera Road Accidents

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Three die, one injured in separate Dera road accidents

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Three people were killed and one injured in separate road accidents here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122, a van carrying chickens collided with a motorcycle and a three-wheeler on Tank Road within limits of Saddar Police Station.

As a result, two people were killed and one was injured who was shifted to civil hospital.

Meanwhile, 69- year old Muhammad Amin was killed after a speeding loader van overturned when he lost control over it near Kotla Syedian Bypass within jurisdiction of Dera Town Police Station.

Related Topics

Injured Police Station Road Van Tank Saddar Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Is British PM Liz Truss Swiftie?

Is British PM Liz Truss Swiftie?

18 minutes ago
 LHC judge excuses to hear Maryam's plea for return ..

LHC judge excuses to hear Maryam's plea for return of her passport

53 minutes ago
 'Imran is out to undermine Pakistan,' PM Shehbaz ..

'Imran is out to undermine Pakistan,' PM Shehbaz criticizes PTI chairman

1 hour ago
 Asia Cup 2022: UAE authorities take notice of Afgh ..

Asia Cup 2022: UAE authorities take notice of Afghan spectators' violent actions

3 hours ago
 Pakistan values brotherly relations with Saudi Ara ..

Pakistan values brotherly relations with Saudi Arabia: COAS

4 hours ago
 Asia Cup: Naseem Shah trends on Twitter over histo ..

Asia Cup: Naseem Shah trends on Twitter over historic sixes

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.