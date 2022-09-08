Three die, one injured in separate Dera road accidents

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Three people were killed and one injured in separate road accidents here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122, a van carrying chickens collided with a motorcycle and a three-wheeler on Tank Road within limits of Saddar Police Station.

As a result, two people were killed and one was injured who was shifted to civil hospital.

Meanwhile, 69- year old Muhammad Amin was killed after a speeding loader van overturned when he lost control over it near Kotla Syedian Bypass within jurisdiction of Dera Town Police Station.