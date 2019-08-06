Three Die, Seven Injure In Quetta Blast
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 08:27 PM
As many as three persons died and seven other received injuries in a blast at Mission Chowk area of provincial capital on Tuesday
According to police sources, an explosion was occurred at Mission Chowk which left three people dead and seven other injured.
The bodies and the injured were being shifted to civil hospital's trauma center.
Security forces including police personnel and bomb disposal squad team reached the site and cordoned off the entire area and started investigation nature of blast.