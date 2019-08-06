UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Die, Seven Injure In Quetta Blast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 08:27 PM

Three die, seven injure in Quetta blast

As many as three persons died and seven other received injuries in a blast at Mission Chowk area of provincial capital on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :As many as three persons died and seven other received injuries in a blast at Mission Chowk area of provincial capital on Tuesday.

According to police sources, an explosion was occurred at Mission Chowk which left three people dead and seven other injured.

The bodies and the injured were being shifted to civil hospital's trauma center.

Security forces including police personnel and bomb disposal squad team reached the site and cordoned off the entire area and started investigation nature of blast.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Died SITE

Recent Stories

Hungarian mountaineer conquers second highest peak ..

2 minutes ago

Fiscal reforms need of hour : Dr Abdul Hafeez Shei ..

2 minutes ago

Beijing opposes India including its territories in ..

2 minutes ago

ANF Commander for joint efforts to stop drugs use

9 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust ships movement, cargo handling ..

9 minutes ago

KP Chief Minister takes aerial view of under-const ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.