Three die, seven injure in Quetta blast

(@FahadShabbir)

As many as three persons died and seven other received injuries in a blast at Mission Chowk area of provincial capital on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :As many as three persons died and seven other received injuries in a blast at Mission Chowk area of provincial capital on Tuesday.

According to police sources, an explosion was occurred at Mission Chowk which left three people dead and seven other injured.

The bodies and the injured were being shifted to civil hospital's trauma center.

Security forces including police personnel and bomb disposal squad team reached the site and cordoned off the entire area and started investigation nature of blast.