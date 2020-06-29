Three die, two injure in Donga Bonga traffic accident

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :At least three persons were killed and two others sustained injuries when a speedy bus hit a two-wheeler here in Donga Bonga area, Police reported on Monday.

According to details, a rashly driven bus hit the two wheeler near Donga Bonga, resulted in killing of three persons including a child on the spot while injuring two others.

The injured were taken to hospital for medical treatment. Those killed in the traffic mishap were identified as Ibrahim, Imeeran Bibi, and Ali Haider. The driver of the bus managed to fled from the scene. The police have started search to nab the driver.