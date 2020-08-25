Three die, two injure in Kalat accident

At least three persons died and two other sustained injuries in a collision between a car and truck on National Highway near the Khada-Kocha area of Kalat district on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :At least three persons died and two other sustained injuries in a collision between a car and truck on National Highway near the Khada-Kocha area of Kalat district on Tuesday.

According to Levies sources, the victims were reported to be footballers were on way to Kalat from Mastung in a car when a truck coming from the opposite direction hit it at Pidrang area due to over speeding.

As a result, three of them namely Muhammad Majid, Muhammad Amir, and Noor Muhammad died on the spot and two others including Abdul Malik and Muhammad Waseem received injuries.

The bodies and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital where the bodies of the deceased were handed over to the heirs after completion medico-legal formalities.

Levies Force has registered a case.