UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Die, Two Injure In Mastung Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

Three die, two injure in Mastung accident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :At least three persons died and two others sustained injuries in a collision between an ambulance vehicle and a bus at Khada-Kocha area of Mastung district on Sunday. According to Levies Force, both vehicles collided at each others due to over speeding on National Highway near at Khada-Kocha area.

As a result, three people died on the spot after receiving serious injuries while two others suffered wounds. The bodies of the deceased and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital where the injured victims treatment have been started.

Narcotics were also recovered from an ambulance by Levies Force after the incident.

Levies Force has registered a case.

Related Topics

Injured Vehicles Vehicle Died Mastung Sunday From

Recent Stories

Sahab Smart Solutions becomes Tech Partner for Sha ..

2 minutes ago

1,600 sick cases received treatment assistance thr ..

17 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi marks tourism milestones in Chinese mark ..

32 minutes ago

Sharjah Police organises Innovation Lab event with ..

32 minutes ago

SDHR holds online judicial seizure provisions prog ..

1 hour ago

ADGM Completes 2020 with notable achievements, gro ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.