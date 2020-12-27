Three die, two injure in Mastung accident

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :At least three persons died and two others sustained injuries in a collision between an ambulance vehicle and a bus at Khada-Kocha area of Mastung district on Sunday. According to Levies Force, both vehicles collided at each others due to over speeding on National Highway near at Khada-Kocha area.

As a result, three people died on the spot after receiving serious injuries while two others suffered wounds. The bodies of the deceased and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital where the injured victims treatment have been started.

Narcotics were also recovered from an ambulance by Levies Force after the incident.

Levies Force has registered a case.