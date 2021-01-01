Three die, two injure in road accident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Three persons including two women died while two others sustained injuries in a collision between a truck and a car on National Highway near Shah Waheer area of Khuzdar district on Friday.

According to Levies sources, the victim namely Syed Shamsullah along with his daughter, wife and two sons was on way to Karachi from Quetta in a car when a truck hit them which was coming from opposition direction due to over speeding.

As a result, Shamsullah, his daughter and a woman died on the spot while his two sons named Abid Shah and Manzoor Shah received serious injuries.

The bodies and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital where the injured treatments were started. The bodies of the deceased were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies Force has registered a case.