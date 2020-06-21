UrduPoint.com
Three Die, Two Injured In Car-truck Collision On Samundri Road

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 02:40 PM

Three die, two injured in car-truck collision on Samundri Road

Sumanderi , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :At least three persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in a car-truck collision on Samundri road at Chak 193-GB in Faisalabad district on Sunday.

According to rescue sources, the truck driver lost control over the steering due to overspeed and hit the car which overturned.

As a result, three inmates of the car died on the spot while two others were injured. The rescue personnel shifted the dead and the injured to Rajana Hospital.

Your Thoughts and Comments

