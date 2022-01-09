UrduPoint.com

Three Die, Two Injured In Mithari Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2022 | 09:30 PM

Three die, two injured in Mithari accident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :At least three people died while two others sustained injuries in a collision between a vehicle and a truck on National Highway near Mithari area of Bolan disitrict on Sunday.

According to Levies sources, the victims were on way to somewhere in a vehicle when it hit a parked truck on the roadside due to over speeding at Dhand area.

As a result, three people died on the spot while two others got injured.

The bodies and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital. The bodies were identified as Pir Bakhsh, Muhammad Azeem and Irfan while the injured included Bahadur Khan and Yar Muhammad.

The bodies of the deceased were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies force has registered a case.

