Three died, 1 injured due to rockfall in Kohistan

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) A bus traveling from Rawalpindi to Gilgit was hit by a rockfall in the Kohistan area, as a result, three passengers were died and one injured.

The bus was operated by Northern Areas Transport Corporation (NATCO) Express company which offers daily services from Gilgit to Rawalpindi, Chilas, and Karachi.

The deceased were from Gilgit, Ghizer, and Rawalpindi and the injured passenger is also a resident of Rawalpindi.

Police and Rescue officials have confirmed three deaths and one injury as a result of the tragic accident.

The injured and the deceased passengers were shifted to DHQ Dassu, said Upper Kohistan Rescue officials in a statement.