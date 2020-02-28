Three died, 12 injured in separate road accidents in Hazara

At least three people died and 12 others were injured in three separate road accidents in the Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :At least three people died and 12 others were injured in three separate road accidents in the Hazara division.

According to the details, a Suzuki pickup fell into a gorge owing to the slippery road by the rain at Pannyan in the area of Kot Najibullah police station, as a result a woman died on the spot and six others including three women were injured.

Rescue 1122 recovered the injured from the ravine and shifted them to Trauma Center Haripur while the dead body was handed over to the family after completion of medico-legal formalities.

In another accident, a Toyota Hiace fell into a deep gorge at Chamak Maira village in the area of Havelian Police Station due to the failure of the break.

Syed Nazad Shah son of Khatab Shah died on the spot while three other injured persons were identified as Muhammad Rustam son of Meer Muhammad, Muhammad Hassan son of Muhammad Rustan and Irum Bibi wife of Junaid Shah.

In a third accident that took place in Manshera, a woman died and three other passengers were critically injured when a passenger Suzuki van capsized on the road at Mahar village.

The passenger of the van was coming back home after attending a funeral prayer from a neighboring village.