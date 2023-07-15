Open Menu

Three Died, 2 Injured In Road Accident At Parvak Area Of Upper Chitral

Umer Jamshaid Published July 15, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Three died, 2 injured in road accident at Parvak area of upper Chitral

Pothohar vehicle was heading towards Parkosap village on Saturday, when this vehicle reached Roromo Tech in Parwak village it faced a fatal road accident and fell down in a deep ravine due to the poor condition of the road wakes up in a deep ditch

Chitral, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :Pothohar vehicle was heading towards Parkosap village on Saturday, when this vehicle reached Roromo Tech in Parwak village it faced a fatal road accident and fell down in a deep ravine due to the poor condition of the road wakes up in a deep ditch.

According to police officials, a woman and two male persons died on the spot while two were injured badly.

As per Rescue 1122, three people died and two were seriously injured, the injured and dead bodies were shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Booni.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Poor Road Vehicle Died Road Accident Male Rescue 1122 Women

Recent Stories

ADEK, India’s Ministry of Education partner to e ..

ADEK, India’s Ministry of Education partner to establish first IIT-Delhi inter ..

1 hour ago
 Sudanese Rebel Forces Shell Hospital in Omdurman C ..

Sudanese Rebel Forces Shell Hospital in Omdurman City, Killing Civilians - Repor ..

56 minutes ago
 Safe City project to be completed at Rs 2bln

Safe City project to be completed at Rs 2bln

56 minutes ago
 DPO ensures robust security measures during Muharr ..

DPO ensures robust security measures during Muharram processions

56 minutes ago
 England star Rice completes British record transfe ..

England star Rice completes British record transfer to Arsenal

1 hour ago
 LWMC CEO for improving compost's quality

LWMC CEO for improving compost's quality

1 hour ago
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince bids farewell to Prime Mini ..

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince bids farewell to Prime Minister of India as he concludes ..

2 hours ago
 Karisma’s son faces criticism for refusing to po ..

Karisma’s son faces criticism for refusing to pose with mother

2 hours ago
 CDA actions against illegal water connection

CDA actions against illegal water connection

54 minutes ago
 PM, Asif Zardari discuss political situation

PM, Asif Zardari discuss political situation

54 minutes ago
 Pakistan to start 2023-24 international season in ..

Pakistan to start 2023-24 international season in Galle on Sunday

54 minutes ago
 ACS reviews progress of cotton in Bahawalpur Divis ..

ACS reviews progress of cotton in Bahawalpur Division

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan