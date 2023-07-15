Three died, 2 injured in road accident at Parvak area of upper Chitral

Pothohar vehicle was heading towards Parkosap village on Saturday, when this vehicle reached Roromo Tech in Parwak village it faced a fatal road accident and fell down in a deep ravine due to the poor condition of the road wakes up in a deep ditch

Chitral, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :Pothohar vehicle was heading towards Parkosap village on Saturday, when this vehicle reached Roromo Tech in Parwak village it faced a fatal road accident and fell down in a deep ravine due to the poor condition of the road wakes up in a deep ditch.

According to police officials, a woman and two male persons died on the spot while two were injured badly.

As per Rescue 1122, three people died and two were seriously injured, the injured and dead bodies were shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Booni.