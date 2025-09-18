Open Menu

Three Died After Inhaling Toxic Gas In Bahawalnagar Area

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2025 | 10:48 PM

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Three persons died after inhaling poisonous gas while working inside a well in Bahawalnagar area of Punjab, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Thursday.

According to initial reports, three persons were cleaning the well when suddenly, they fell unconscious and died

due to toxic gas suffocation.

The Rescue team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the bodies identified as Liaqat, Nazir, and Sabeel to hospital.

