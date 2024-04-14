Three Died Due To Landslides In Swat
Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Three people were buried under the debris of a house and died due to landslide in the Pashtunai area of Matta in Swat on Sunday.
According to the private news channel, as soon as the incident was reported, the rescue teams reached the spot and carried out an operation to remove the dead bodies of the three persons.
According to the rescue officials, after a successful operation, the bodies trapped under the debris were extracted and shifted to a nearby hospital.
