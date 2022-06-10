UrduPoint.com

Three Died, Four Injured In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2022 | 10:29 PM

Three died, four injured in road accident

At least three passengers were killed and four sustained injuries as a bus turned turtle near Adda Baseera Bahawalpur Road on late Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :At least three passengers were killed and four sustained injuries as a bus turned turtle near Adda Baseera Bahawalpur Road on late Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a passenger bus was going to Gale Wall from Multan and suddenly overturned near Adda Baseera.

As a result, three passengers died on the spot while four received severe injuries.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and shifted the two critically injured passengers to Nishtar Hospital while provided first aid on the spot to the other two with mild injuries.

