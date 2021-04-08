UrduPoint.com
Three Died, Four Injured In Separate Road Mishaps

Thu 08th April 2021 | 12:56 PM

Three died, four injured in separate road mishaps

Three people were killed while another four sustained injuries in separate road accidents in Burewala

BUREWALA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Three people were killed while another four sustained injuries in separate road accidents in Burewala.

Rescue 1122 sources said that two motorcyclist were crushed to death by a truck coming from opposite side on Chechawanti road.

They said that Muhammad Azeem and M Yasin were going on Chechawanti road when they met an accident.

Resultantly, Azeem died in hospital while pillion rider Yasin succumbed to injuries after shifting to hospital.

In another road mishap, Saifullah was riding a motorbike when he struck a donkey cart in suburban village 473/EB.

Resultantly, he died on the spot, the source said.

In third accident, an elderly person was injured when a speeding motorcyclist hit him near Zaheernagar at Multan Road, they said, adding that another two motorcyclist sustained injuries in a head on collision at Chechawanti road in 473/ EB.

