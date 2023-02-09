Three Died In Accident In Swat
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2023 | 01:00 PM
SWAT, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Three persons including driver died in an accident when a car plunged into a deep ditch on Thursday in Sarbanda, Matta tehsil of Swat. According to the private media report, the incident occurred when a pick-up van carrying grass, fell down into a deep trench due to brake failure.
As a result, three people died in the incident.
Police and rescue officials reached the spot immediately after being informed.
According to police sources, in the accident, 22-year-old Abdul Samad son of Pai Muhammad died on the spot, while the driver, 22-year-old Muhammad Salim son of Muhammad Saeed and Attaullah son of Ghulam Muhammad were seriously injured, who later died on the way to the hospital.