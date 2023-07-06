Three died in Gujranwala roof collapse

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Three members of a family, including a woman and two minor girls, died on the spot when the roof of a house collapsed due to rain in Gujranwala on Thursday.

According to the details, rescue officials say that the roof of a dilapidated house in Kamuke city of Gujranwala district of Punjab province suddenly collapsed and 8 people were buried under the debris, a Private news channel reported.

Rescue teams with the help of local people retrieved the bodies and injured from the rubble and shifted them to a nearby hospital.