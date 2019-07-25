UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Died In Rain- Related Incident

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 04:57 PM

Three died in rain- related incident

At least three people died in separate incidents followed by heavy downpour in Rawalpindi on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :At least three people died in separate incidents followed by heavy downpour in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Talking to media, Rescue 1122 spokesperson Farooq Butt said one woman named Sehrsih along her one year boy Shayan lost their lives as rainwater flooded house's basement in a private housing society here early morning.

He said a young boy who jumped into water at Sehala bridge while bathing was still missing.

The Rescue team was searching the missing boy, he added.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy falls in Rawalpindi division during the week.

Related Topics

Pakistan Water Died Young Rawalpindi Rescue 1122 Women Media Housing

Recent Stories

PCB refuses to comment on Imam-ul-Haq controversy

6 minutes ago

Police launches crackdown against criminals

17 seconds ago

19th century abandoned Sikh temple to be re-opened ..

19 seconds ago

54,000 PSTs trained under CPD programme in KP

21 seconds ago

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif

22 seconds ago

Three people killed in road accident in Arifwala

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.