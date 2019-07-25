Three died in rain- related incident

At least three people died in separate incidents followed by heavy downpour in Rawalpindi on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :At least three people died in separate incidents followed by heavy downpour in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Talking to media, Rescue 1122 spokesperson Farooq Butt said one woman named Sehrsih along her one year boy Shayan lost their lives as rainwater flooded house's basement in a private housing society here early morning.

He said a young boy who jumped into water at Sehala bridge while bathing was still missing.

The Rescue team was searching the missing boy, he added.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy falls in Rawalpindi division during the week.