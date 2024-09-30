Open Menu

Three Died In Road Accidents On Karakoram Highway In Kohistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Three died in road accidents on Karakoram Highway in Kohistan

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) At least three persons on Monday died as a car plunges into gorge at Khokial Jijal on the Karakoram Highway. The incident happened when the car traveling from Bajaur to Gilgit lost control and plunged into a deep ravine.

District Emergency Officer Sajid Ali Yousafzai coordinated the response and directed an ambulance and medical team to assist along with local residents, undertook rescue operations and managed to extract three individuals from the wreckage. Tragically, all three individuals were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Rescue 1122 staff provided initial medical assistance before transferring the bodies to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Patan.

According to the Rescue 1122 sources, the dead persons were identified as Hayat Muhammad Son of Rahman Said, resident of Inayat Kalay, Bajaur, Amanullah son of Abdul Khaliq resident of Sadiqabad, Khar, Bajaur, Qari Abdul Majid Son of Abdul Rahman former district Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami and ex-member of the National Assembly.

