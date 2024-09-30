Three Died In Road Accidents On Karakoram Highway In Kohistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2024 | 04:00 PM
KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) At least three persons on Monday died as a car plunges into gorge at Khokial Jijal on the Karakoram Highway. The incident happened when the car traveling from Bajaur to Gilgit lost control and plunged into a deep ravine.
District Emergency Officer Sajid Ali Yousafzai coordinated the response and directed an ambulance and medical team to assist along with local residents, undertook rescue operations and managed to extract three individuals from the wreckage. Tragically, all three individuals were pronounced dead at the scene.
The Rescue 1122 staff provided initial medical assistance before transferring the bodies to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Patan.
According to the Rescue 1122 sources, the dead persons were identified as Hayat Muhammad Son of Rahman Said, resident of Inayat Kalay, Bajaur, Amanullah son of Abdul Khaliq resident of Sadiqabad, Khar, Bajaur, Qari Abdul Majid Son of Abdul Rahman former district Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami and ex-member of the National Assembly.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of filing income tax returns
Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards
IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..
Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness
Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home
This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details
What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?
SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..
SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals
Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring
Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad
Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Crackdown ordered against encroachments3 minutes ago
-
Delegation from National Institute of Management visits PFA13 minutes ago
-
LDA seals more 36 properties over fee default13 minutes ago
-
Strict action ordered against unlicensed motorcyclists13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Embassy in Beijing observes Defence & Martyrs Day23 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology to be completed soon: minister23 minutes ago
-
Fake milk production unit busted23 minutes ago
-
Petty issue claims life of youth in Takhtbhai33 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for elaborative action plan to control dengue spread in October33 minutes ago
-
ASI among two arrested33 minutes ago
-
SAU completes greenhouse project with Turkish support43 minutes ago
-
Dera police demonstrate skills in mock exercise43 minutes ago