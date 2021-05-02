UrduPoint.com
Three Died Of Covid In ATH Abbottabad

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 02:30 PM

Three died of Covid in ATH Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :At least three people died of succumbed to corona virus in Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad in the last 24 hours, the official of the health department confirmed.

An official of the hospital told APP that the management of Ayub Teaching Hospital was striving hard to provide all facilities to the patients who have been admitted in emergency care unit.

The hospital management has appealed the public to restrict their movement and follow standard operating procedures strictly to curtail the spread of virus.

