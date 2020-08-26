Three died, one injured as car plunges into ravine

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :At least three people were died and one injured when a car fell into a deep gorge at village Abbassian of UC Bairote Kalan.

According to the police sources, owing to the heavy rain the road was slippery and the car driver while taking a sharp turn lost his control over the car and fell into the deep gorge.

Miraculously a minor girl survived in the accident where three people including Shaikh Yaqoob his son and daughter in law died at the spot while another person sustained injures.

The ill-fated family belonged to Rawalpindi and came to Bairote Kalan to attend the funeral procession of a relative.

Locals and police have recovered the dead bodies and injured from the gorge and shifted them to hospital for medico-legal formalities.