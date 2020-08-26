UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Died, One Injured As Car Plunges Into Ravine

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 05:50 PM

Three died, one injured as car plunges into ravine

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :At least three people were died and one injured when a car fell into a deep gorge at village Abbassian of UC Bairote Kalan.

According to the police sources, owing to the heavy rain the road was slippery and the car driver while taking a sharp turn lost his control over the car and fell into the deep gorge.

Miraculously a minor girl survived in the accident where three people including Shaikh Yaqoob his son and daughter in law died at the spot while another person sustained injures.

The ill-fated family belonged to Rawalpindi and came to Bairote Kalan to attend the funeral procession of a relative.

Locals and police have recovered the dead bodies and injured from the gorge and shifted them to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Police Driver Road Car Died Rawalpindi Family From

Recent Stories

More space for youth in entertainment industry urg ..

1 minute ago

Commissioner, RPO visit Khanewal to review securit ..

1 minute ago

Adequate resources to be provided to PHA for beaut ..

1 minute ago

Election of Orakzai Literary Jirga postponed

1 minute ago

US Imposes Visa Restrictions on Chinese Persons Mi ..

1 minute ago

Economic activities, inflation increasing side by ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.