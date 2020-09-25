UrduPoint.com
Three Died, One Injured In D.I.Khan Gas Leakage Blast

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 06:52 PM

Three people including a child were killed and a woman received severe burn injuries in a blast due to gas leakage at a house near Chaman Chowk in Dera Ismail Khan city, a private news channel reported on Friday

The incident took place due to blast of leaked gas filled in a residential compound which took lives of three persons of same family including a child. A woman was also critically injured in the incident who was instantly shifted to the DHQ Hospital.

Teams of Rescue 1122 and fire brigade dashed to the site and started fire extinguishing operation and rescue works.

