Three died, one injured in Mansehra

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) At least three persons died and another sustained critical injury when a speeding car and truck collided at Panu Interchange Hazara motorway Mansehra.

The incident occurred during the early hours of the morning on Hazara motorway at the Panu Interchange.

It involved a speeding vehicle travelling in the opposite direction, which tragically collided with a large truck.

Owing to the speeding the car caught fire after the collision, resulting in the loss of three lives while one passenger of the car sustained critical injury.

Local residents and rescue teams immediately reached the spot engulfed by the flames of the car and recovered the dead bodies and injured.

The injured was shifted to King Abdullah Hospital where he was declared critical.

The dead were identified as Faraz Khan, Naqeebullah and Zaibullah.