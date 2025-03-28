Three died, seven injured in capital traffic accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Three persons were died and seven others sustained injuries In a traffic accident that took place near Sabzi Mandi area of

federal capital, tv channels quoting police sources reported on Friday.

According to details, a rashly driven dumper hit many vehicles passing through Sabzi Mandi area of Islamabad.

As a result of accident, three persons died on the spot. The seven other persons were also injured in the same incident.

Rescue and Police team rushed to the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital.

Police have also started search operation to trace the driver of the heavy vehicle who fled the scene after hitting the cars.