Three Died, Seven Injured In Pishin Accident

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

Three died, seven injured in Pishin accident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Atleast three persons died seven others sustained injuries when a truck and passenger wagon collided on National Highway Near Yaro area of Pishin district on Saturday.

According to Levies Force source, the accident was occurred due to over speeding, resultantly a woman among three died on the spot while 7 others received injuries.

Levies force reached the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to nearby hospital for medical aid.

The bodies were identified as Gull Muhammad, Abdul Rauf and Daulat Bibi.

The injured including Muhammad Yousaf, Muhammad Umar, Zahoor Ahmed, Mehmood Khan, Abdul, Zahir Khan and Sardar Wali. Five of them injured were stated to be in serious condition.

The bodies of the deceased were handed over to the heirs after completion of legal formalities.

