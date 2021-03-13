Three died, seven injured in three separate road accidents

(@FahadShabbir)

Three people died and seven other sustained injuries in three different road accidents in district Lower Kohistan near Pattan

According to the police sources, in the first road accident a loaded truck No. 8116 which was heading towards Dasu from Basham fell into a deep gorge near Choki Keera Pattan resulting in Mistri Muhammad Arif son of Mir Afzal resident of Taxila died at the spot.

While two others including conductor Waqas Shah resident of Hassan Abdal and Arif Khan son of Banaras Khan resident of Qalandar Abad sustained critical injuries.

Police and Rescue 1122 recovered the dead body and injured it from the ravine and shifted them to nearest hospital for treatment.

In another road accident a GLI car No. 971 which was heading towards Basham from Pattan carrying 5 passengers fell into a deep gorge resulting in one passenger Abdul Qudous son of Nosherwan resident of Pattan who sustained critical injuries could not survive and lost life at the spot.

The injured of the accident was identified as Abdul Shakoor, Said Akbar sons of Nosherwan and Yousuf son of Mehtab residents of Pattan.

The third accident took place a vehicle No. STG-4000 which was going to Basham from Gilgit struck with the safety wall near Kasar Banda Kairo police chowki resulting in driver Qasim son of Kaikos resident of Gilgit died at the spot while Mir Akbar son of Abdul Majeed injured.