Three died, six injured in Bakot road accident

BAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :At least three women died and six others were injured when a jeep fell into a deep gorge while taking a sharp turn at Mohallah Bari Nathiagali Bakot road. The ill-fated family was going to attend a wedding ceremony at Bandi Khana.

According to the details, a family of Bakot was heading towards Bandi Khana to attend the wedding ceremony of Hassanain Farid, son of Farid Abbasi when reached Mohallah Bari Nathiagali Bakot road driver Yaseen lost control of the vehicle while taking a sharp and narrow turn and fell into a deep gorge.

As a result of the accident, three women of the same family died on the spot while six others including Saniya Farid, Samia, driver Yaseen and Hassanain Fareed sustained injuries.

The dead bodies and injured were recovered by the locals and shifted to private hospitals in Abbottabad and Bakot for further medical assistance.