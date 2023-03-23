UrduPoint.com

Three Died, Six Injured In Bakot Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Three died, six injured in Bakot road accident

BAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :At least three women died and six others were injured when a jeep fell into a deep gorge while taking a sharp turn at Mohallah Bari Nathiagali Bakot road. The ill-fated family was going to attend a wedding ceremony at Bandi Khana.

According to the details, a family of Bakot was heading towards Bandi Khana to attend the wedding ceremony of Hassanain Farid, son of Farid Abbasi when reached Mohallah Bari Nathiagali Bakot road driver Yaseen lost control of the vehicle while taking a sharp and narrow turn and fell into a deep gorge.

As a result of the accident, three women of the same family died on the spot while six others including Saniya Farid, Samia, driver Yaseen and Hassanain Fareed sustained injuries.

The dead bodies and injured were recovered by the locals and shifted to private hospitals in Abbottabad and Bakot for further medical assistance.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Abbottabad Driver Marriage Road Vehicle Died Bari Same Women Family Jeep

Recent Stories

UAE boasts strong customer protection ecosystem th ..

UAE boasts strong customer protection ecosystem that regulates markets, enhancin ..

19 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima congratulates wives of leaders of A ..

Sheikha Fatima congratulates wives of leaders of Arab, Islamic countries on Rama ..

34 minutes ago
 ENOC Group unveils five-pillar growth strategy to ..

ENOC Group unveils five-pillar growth strategy to fuel long-term sustainable vis ..

34 minutes ago
 Law Minister calls for Grand National dialogue to ..

Law Minister calls for Grand National dialogue to bring down political heat

46 minutes ago
 Rahul Ghandi sentenced to two years jail in Modi d ..

Rahul Ghandi sentenced to two years jail in Modi defamation case

1 hour ago
 Emirates Golf Federation, Palms Sports sign agreem ..

Emirates Golf Federation, Palms Sports sign agreement to attract talents

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.