UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Died, Six Injured In Road Accident In Battagram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 04:45 PM

Three died, six injured in road accident in Battagram

At least three persons including a bridegroom died and six other critically injured in a road accident when jeep while taking a sharp turn fell into a deep gorge at Tandowala of Battagram district

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :At least three persons including a bridegroom died and six other critically injured in a road accident when jeep while taking a sharp turn fell into a deep gorge at Tandowala of Battagram district.

According to the police sources, a jeep of wedding guests along with bridegroom while taking a sharp turn fell into a deep ravine at Tandowala Tehsil Allai Battagram where three people including the bridegroom died at the spot and 6 others were critically injured.The dead persons were identified as bridegroom Mujtaba son of Pervez, Sultan son of Salar and Gulab Zar son of Pam Jan.

The critically injured were shifted to the hospital by the locals and Alai police, the dead bodies of three persons were also handed over the families.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Marriage Died Road Accident Allai Jeep

Recent Stories

LHC grants bail to Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds

27 seconds ago

President Alvi meets Iranian counterpart in Baku; ..

1 minute ago

Police continue anti riot exercises in Hangu

2 minutes ago

Drug peddler arrested in Charsadda

2 minutes ago

Steam Safari train to be introduced in Nov

2 minutes ago

Chinese state firms post steady profit growth in f ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.