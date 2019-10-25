Three died, six injured in road accident in Battagram

(@FahadShabbir)

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :At least three persons including a bridegroom died and six other critically injured in a road accident when jeep while taking a sharp turn fell into a deep gorge at Tandowala of Battagram district.

According to the police sources, a jeep of wedding guests along with bridegroom while taking a sharp turn fell into a deep ravine at Tandowala Tehsil Allai Battagram where three people including the bridegroom died at the spot and 6 others were critically injured.The dead persons were identified as bridegroom Mujtaba son of Pervez, Sultan son of Salar and Gulab Zar son of Pam Jan.

The critically injured were shifted to the hospital by the locals and Alai police, the dead bodies of three persons were also handed over the families.