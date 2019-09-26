Three died, three injured as roof collapses

(@FahadShabbir)

DIR LOWER (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :At least three were killed and three others injured as a roof of a house collapsed in Malakand University Chakdara area here on Thursday early morning.

Rescue teams after being informed, rushed to the site and recovered the bodies from the debris with help of local people and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

Rescue officials said the house was in dilapidated condition and added that a guard, his son, and grandson died in the incident.