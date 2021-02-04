UrduPoint.com
Three Died, Two Hurt Critically In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 10:40 AM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Atleast three family members including a women died while another two sustained critical injuries when a speedy car hit another near Pir Fateh Shah Shrine, Qasba Gujrat Road on Thursday morning.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, two members of a family died on the spot while another succumbed to injuries after reaching hospital whereas two other women sustained serious injuries.

Rescue 1122 officials said they shifted the injured to District Headquarters Hospital Muzaffargarh.

The deceased were identified Hawa bibi w/o Ghulam Mustafa, aged 65, Asif s/o Ghulam Mustafa aged 18 and Hussain s/o Javed aged 25 years.

