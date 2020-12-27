Three died, two injured in ambulance-oil tanker collision at Mastung

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Three people were died and two sustained critical injuries in a collision of ambulance and oil tanker at National Highway near Mastung on Sunday.

According to rescue sources, the dead bodies were rushed to DHQ hospital for autopsy and injured were shifted to Quetta hospital for treatment.

Police have registered the case and further investigation was underway.