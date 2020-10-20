UrduPoint.com
Three Dies As Passenger Van Overturns In Sheikhupura

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 09:40 AM

Three dies as passenger van overturns in Sheikhupura

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :A three people including mother and her two daughters were dead on the spot while other four person got serious injuries when a passenger van overturned after its tyre burst at Dogra Interchange in Sheikhupura on early Tuesday morning.

According to details, police sources informed that a passenger van turned turtle due to the bursting of tyre in Sheikhupura which claimed three lives, a private news channel reported.

As soon as the accident was reported, rescue teams reached to the spot and the injured were shifted to the DHQ hospital by ambulances where they are being treated.

While other three bodies were immediately shifted to the dead house, police sources said.

Police have impounded the van and registered a case against the driver.

