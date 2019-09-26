UrduPoint.com
Three Dies As Roof House Collapses Dir Lower

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 04:01 PM

Three dies as roof house collapses Dir Lower

At least three people died when roof a house collapsed in a residential area in premises of University of Malkand here on Thursday

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :At least three people died when roof a house collapsed in a residential area in premises of University of Malkand here on Thursday.The victims lost battle for life after they were trapped under debris after the tragic incident.

The local people rushed to the spot and retrieved three bodies whose identity could not be confirmed yet. The injured were shifted to tehsil headquarters hospital.

