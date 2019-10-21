Three dies in accident, murder incidents in Swabi

(@imziishan)

Three persons died in road and murder incidents here on Monday

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Three persons died in road and murder incidents here on Monday.

Police said Amjad Ali and his two years old daughter after he rammed his motorcycle with a car on Bacha Bamkhel Swabi-Topi road.

As result both of them died on the spot while his wife sustained critical wounds.

The other incident was occurred at Shewa village where Asif Khan was allegedly shot dead by his brother over land dispute. Police have registered case and started investigation.