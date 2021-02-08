UrduPoint.com
Three Dies In Car-rickshaw Collision

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 seconds ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 09:50 AM

Three dies in car-rickshaw collision

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :As many as three persons were died and two others got serious injuries when a speeding car collided with a rickshaw in Manawan area of Lahore on Monday.

According to rescue sources,the accident was occurred due to over-speeding, three persons were died on the spot, a Private news channel reported.

Rescue teams reached on the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to nearby hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

