Three dies in car-rickshaw collision

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :As many as three persons were died and two others got serious injuries when a speeding car collided with a rickshaw in Manawan area of Lahore on Monday.

According to rescue sources,the accident was occurred due to over-speeding, three persons were died on the spot, a Private news channel reported.

Rescue teams reached on the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to nearby hospital.