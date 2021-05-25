Three dies of suffocation at Gomal Tank

Three persons including an Imam Masjid were died of suffocation and another one injured while digging a drain gutter in their home at Gomal Kot Gul Baqi area of district Tank

According to Rescue 1122, Hanif Ullah and his son Khalil Ullah 27 and daughter Uzmza 23 were digging gutter when they become unconscious and died of suffocation while injured Taja Gul was shifted to DHQ Tank in unconscious condition.

The Gomal Police have registered case and started investigation.