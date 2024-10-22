Three dies, two injured as bus catches fire on motorway

As many as three people died and two were injured in a tragic accident near the M-1 Toll plaza on the Motorway here Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) As many as three people died and two were injured in a tragic accident near the M-1 Toll plaza on the Motorway here Tuesday.

According to Motorway Police North Zone spokesman, Muhammad Saqib, after being informed that a bus was burnt on the motorway, a heavy contingent of Motorway police reached the spot and was busy shifting the passengers to the hospitals.

According to preliminary information, he said that three people had died and two were injured as the bus caught fire due to a cylinder burst.