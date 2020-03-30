UrduPoint.com
Three Discharged From Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital After Tested Negative For Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 09:28 PM

Three discharged from Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital after tested negative for coronavirus

Three suspected coronavirus patients were discharged from the isolation ward of Govt. Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital (AIMTH), here on Monday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Three suspected coronavirus patients were discharged from the isolation ward of Govt. Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital (AIMTH), here on Monday.

According to the senior officials of the Sialkot Health department, suspected patients namely Syed Azhar, Mamoona Najeeb and Malik Abid Hussain were tested for coronavirus and their test reports came negative, due to which they were discharged from the hospital.

