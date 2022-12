SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Sargodha Police on Monday unearthed three distilleries and recovered huge quantity of liquor.

The teams conducted raids at various areas of Kot Momin, Bhabhra, Bhulwal and Bhera and unearthed three working distilleries,besides recovering 2300 liters of liquor.