Three Distilleries Unearthed, Four Drug Peddlers Held

Faizan Hashmi Published April 09, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Three distilleries unearthed, four drug peddlers held

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Police unearthed three distilleries and arrested four drug peddlers besides recovering liquor from their possession during a special crackdown launched across the district on Tuesday.

As per instructions of the District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Omer Farooq, the police launched a special crackdown against drug peddlers to prevent drug supply during Eid-Ul-Fitar.

The police busted three distilleries and arrested four drug peddlers Muhammad Afzal, Muhammad Ashraf, Muhammad Iftekhar and Imran.

Police have also recovered 460 litre liquor, empty bottles, fake labels and other materials from their possession.

The DPO has directed officers concerned to continue the crackdown during the Eid holidays also, police sources added.

