UrduPoint.com

Three Distilleries Unearthed In Kachaa Area

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2022 | 10:50 AM

Three distilleries unearthed in kachaa area

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :On the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Rajanpur, Rajanpur police launched a joint crackdown in kachaa area to nabbed wine makers and sellers on Tuesday.

According to Police spokesman Police unearthed three working distilleries ,nabbed four drug pushers and recovered 230 liters of wine.

DPO said on that occasion that crackdown would continue on daily basis to eradicate crime across the district spokesman added.

Related Topics

Police Rajanpur

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th March 2022

2 hours ago
 Five of a family killed as car plunges into canal

Five of a family killed as car plunges into canal

10 hours ago
 Makhdoom Khaliq laid to rest in ancestral graveyar ..

Makhdoom Khaliq laid to rest in ancestral graveyard at Hala

10 hours ago
 Alhamra celebrates Punjab Culture Day with zeal, z ..

Alhamra celebrates Punjab Culture Day with zeal, zest

10 hours ago
 DC takes notice of deduction by agents from Ehsas ..

DC takes notice of deduction by agents from Ehsas cash assistance

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>