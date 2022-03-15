Three distilleries unearthed in kachaa area

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :On the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Rajanpur, Rajanpur police launched a joint crackdown in kachaa area to nabbed wine makers and sellers on Tuesday.

According to Police spokesman Police unearthed three working distilleries ,nabbed four drug pushers and recovered 230 liters of wine.

DPO said on that occasion that crackdown would continue on daily basis to eradicate crime across the district spokesman added.