Three distilleries unearthed in kachaa area

Rajanpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :In line with special directives of District Police officer (DPO) Rajanpur launched a crackdown against wine making and selling persons in kachaa area to demolish their distilleries on early Sunday.

According to Police sources, 110 policemen took part in crackdown and claimed to unearthed three working distilleries, nabbed three wanted criminals and recovered 400 empty bottles of wine ,1200 liters of liquor from their possessions.

Police registered the case against arrested criminals after nabbed them under drugs act .

Police spokesman said that police was working hard to eradicate crime from the area and raids were conducted on daily basis in this regard.