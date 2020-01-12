UrduPoint.com
Three Distilleries Unearthed,liquor Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 08:20 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) ::The police unearthed three distilleries and recovered 465 litres liquor during a crackdown in the district on Sunday.

The police unearthed three distilleries and recovered 465 litres liquor during separate raids and arrested three drug peddlers- Abdul Sattar, Faiz Bukhash and Ghulam Suhrani.

Separate cases have been registered against the drug peddlers.

